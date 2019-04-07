ATN International (ATNI) Upgraded at BidaskClub

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ATNI. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of ATN International in a research report on Sunday, December 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $82.02 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ATN International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 27th. ValuEngine lowered ATN International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded ATN International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATNI opened at $58.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $942.10 million, a PE ratio of 45.99 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. ATN International has a twelve month low of $49.34 and a twelve month high of $88.78.

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $107.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.31 million. ATN International had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 2.50%.

In other ATN International news, CFO Justin D. Benincasa sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.01, for a total value of $216,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,870 shares in the company, valued at $3,735,158.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 32.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in ATN International by 74.5% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 588 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ATN International in the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new stake in shares of ATN International in the fourth quarter valued at about $225,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its holdings in shares of ATN International by 381.2% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 3,662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 2,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of ATN International during the fourth quarter worth about $295,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.89% of the company’s stock.

ATN International Company Profile

ATN International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless and wireline telecommunications services in North America, Bermuda, and the Caribbean. It operates through U.S. Telecom, International Telecom, and Renewable Energy segments. The company offers wholesale wireless voice and data roaming services; wireline local telephone and data, video, and long-distance voice services; and facilities-based integrated voice and data communications, and wholesale transport services to enterprise and residential customers.

