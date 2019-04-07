Atlantica Yield (AY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Atlantica Yield (NASDAQ:AY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Atlantica Yield Plc owns, manages and acquires a diversified portfolio of contracted assets in the power and environment sectors. It operates primarily in North America, South America and Europe. Atlantica Yield Plc, formerly known as Abengoa Yield plc, is based in Brentford, the United Kingdom. “

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Atlantica Yield from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, March 9th. Raymond James cut their target price on Atlantica Yield from $27.50 to $25.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Citigroup began coverage on Atlantica Yield in a report on Monday, January 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Atlantica Yield from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:AY opened at $19.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.63. Atlantica Yield has a 12-month low of $17.50 and a 12-month high of $21.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 11th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.43%. Atlantica Yield’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 352.38%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Atlantica Yield in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Atlantica Yield in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. purchased a new position in Atlantica Yield in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Atlantica Yield in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. bought a new position in Atlantica Yield in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $114,000. 50.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Atlantica Yield plc acquires, owns, and manages renewable energy, natural gas power, electric transmission lines, and water assets in the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Uruguay, Spain, Algeria, and South Africa. As of December 31, 2018, it had 24 assets, including 1,496 megawatts (MW) of renewable energy generation assets comprising solar power and wind plants; 300 MW of natural gas power generation assets that produce electricity and steam from natural gas; 1,152 miles of electric transmission lines; and water desalination plants with an aggregate capacity of 10.5 million cubic feet per day.

