ARKEMA/S (ARKAY) Now Covered by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of ARKEMA/S (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. ValuEngine lowered ARKEMA/S from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded ARKEMA/S from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. ARKEMA/S has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of ARKAY stock opened at $101.46 on Wednesday. ARKEMA/S has a 12-month low of $82.00 and a 12-month high of $137.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.01, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.19.

Arkema SA provides chemical products worldwide. Its High Performance Materials segment offers adhesives and sealants for industry, hygiene, construction, and consumer products; and specialty polyamides for automotive, aerospace, aeronautics, oil and gas, electronics, and consumer goods, as well as polyvinylidene fluoride for chemical engineering, paints and anti-corrosive coatings, oil and gas extraction, photovoltaic panels, lithium-ion batteries, and water treatment membranes.

