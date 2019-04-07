ArcticCoin (ARC) Price Tops $0.0422 on Exchanges

ArcticCoin (CURRENCY:ARC) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 7th. ArcticCoin has a market capitalization of $1.04 million and $1,846.00 worth of ArcticCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ArcticCoin has traded 25.5% lower against the dollar. One ArcticCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, YoBit and Cryptopia.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00016050 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000105 BTC.

DigitalPrice (DP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Azart (AZART) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00001043 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Adzcoin (ADZ) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000092 BTC.

KZ Cash (KZC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000633 BTC.

ArcticCoin Profile

ArcticCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 24th, 2014. ArcticCoin’s total supply is 24,759,842 coins. ArcticCoin’s official Twitter account is @ArcticCoin_Main and its Facebook page is accessible here . ArcticCoin’s official website is arcticcoin.org

ArcticCoin Coin Trading

ArcticCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, YoBit and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ArcticCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ArcticCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ArcticCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

