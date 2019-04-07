Archetypal Network Price Reaches $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (ACTP)

Archetypal Network (CURRENCY:ACTP) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 7th. In the last week, Archetypal Network has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Archetypal Network token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including Mercatox and Hotbit. Archetypal Network has a total market capitalization of $149,928.00 and $0.00 worth of Archetypal Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00006984 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.06 or 0.00370015 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00002482 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00019487 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $85.89 or 0.01667431 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.04 or 0.00253075 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00005929 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00001018 BTC.

Archetypal Network Profile

Archetypal Network’s total supply is 7,042,613,084 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,835,226,167 tokens. Archetypal Network’s official website is archetypal.network . Archetypal Network’s official Twitter account is @archetypalnet

Archetypal Network Token Trading

Archetypal Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Archetypal Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Archetypal Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Archetypal Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

