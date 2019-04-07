Aragon (ANT) Market Capitalization Hits $22.29 Million

Aragon (CURRENCY:ANT) traded up 10.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 7th. One Aragon token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.73 or 0.00013837 BTC on exchanges including Liqui, IDEX, Bitfinex and AirSwap. Over the last week, Aragon has traded up 46.1% against the dollar. Aragon has a total market cap of $22.29 million and approximately $128,176.00 worth of Aragon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00006927 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.96 or 0.00359171 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00002548 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00018982 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.45 or 0.01656509 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.22 or 0.00250477 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00005735 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00001019 BTC.

About Aragon

Aragon launched on May 5th, 2017. Aragon’s total supply is 39,609,524 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,513,088 tokens. The official message board for Aragon is blog.aragon.one . The official website for Aragon is aragon.one . Aragon’s official Twitter account is @AragonProject

Buying and Selling Aragon

Aragon can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Upbit, Liqui, Bittrex, HitBTC, Bitfinex, AirSwap and GOPAX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aragon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aragon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aragon using one of the exchanges listed above.

