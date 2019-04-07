Aquabounty Technologies (AQB) Shares Down 18.1%

Shares of Aquabounty Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AQB) were down 18.1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $2.35 and last traded at $2.49. Approximately 1,714,417 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 406% from the average daily volume of 338,636 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.04.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AQB shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aquabounty Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 14th. ValuEngine lowered Aquabounty Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 21st. HC Wainwright set a $4.00 target price on Aquabounty Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 27th. Finally, National Securities started coverage on Aquabounty Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.50 price target on the stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a current ratio of 3.83.

Aquabounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.09). Aquabounty Technologies had a negative net margin of 12,214.12% and a negative return on equity of 43.63%. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.12 million. On average, research analysts expect that Aquabounty Technologies Inc will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Third Security LLC raised its stake in shares of Aquabounty Technologies by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Third Security LLC now owns 9,076,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538,461 shares during the last quarter. Actinver Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aquabounty Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, PFG Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Aquabounty Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.36% of the company’s stock.

Aquabounty Technologies Company Profile

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and markets products to enhance productivity in aquaculture. It offers AquAdvantage Salmon, a genetically modified Atlantic salmon for human consumption. The company was formerly known as Aqua Bounty Farms, Inc and changed its name to AquaBounty Technologies, Inc in June 2004.

