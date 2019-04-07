Apple Inc. (AAPL) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the forty-eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twenty-four have assigned a hold recommendation, twenty-two have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $200.90.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Apple to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. UBS Group set a $185.00 price objective on Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Apple from $230.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. ValuEngine lowered Apple from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities set a $165.00 target price on Apple and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.71, for a total value of $255,086.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,134,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,317,978.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Apple by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 296,598,349 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $46,785,423,000 after acquiring an additional 805,069 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Apple by 11,234.1% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 160,579,635 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 159,162,851 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 112,369,787 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $17,725,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473,983 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Apple by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 59,311,465 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $9,355,791,000 after purchasing an additional 733,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 58,414,412 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $9,198,612,000 after purchasing an additional 3,534,127 shares in the last quarter. 57.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AAPL opened at $197.00 on Friday. Apple has a fifty-two week low of $142.00 and a fifty-two week high of $233.47. The company has a market capitalization of $968.28 billion, a PE ratio of 16.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The iPhone maker reported $4.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.17 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $84.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.07 billion. Apple had a net margin of 22.72% and a return on equity of 50.92%. Equities research analysts expect that Apple will post 11.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

