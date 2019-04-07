Apollon (XAP) Market Cap Tops $291,753.00

Apollon (CURRENCY:XAP) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 7th. Over the last seven days, Apollon has traded 10% higher against the US dollar. Apollon has a total market cap of $291,753.00 and approximately $751.00 worth of Apollon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Apollon coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000038 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and Graviex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Apollon alerts:

FLO (FLO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002175 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00004806 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000430 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000794 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded down 39.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000556 BTC.

Bitibu Coin (BTB) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0868 or 0.00001689 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000631 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded down 93% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Apollon

Apollon is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 3rd, 2018. Apollon’s total supply is 149,359,882 coins and its circulating supply is 148,585,276 coins. Apollon’s official Twitter account is @apollonxap and its Facebook page is accessible here. Apollon’s official website is apollon.one.

Buying and Selling Apollon

Apollon can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and Graviex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Apollon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Apollon using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Apollon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Apollon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.