APG Asset Management N.V. Reduces Position in Sleep Number Corp (SNBR)

APG Asset Management N.V. reduced its holdings in Sleep Number Corp (NASDAQ:SNBR) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 98,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Sleep Number were worth $2,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 51,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sleep Number by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 20,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Riverhead Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sleep Number by 26.6% during the third quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 8,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Sleep Number by 3.6% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 53,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863 shares during the period.

In other news, CMO Kevin Kennedy Brown sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.41, for a total value of $151,935.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Shelly Radue Ibach sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $480,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 129,690 shares of company stock valued at $5,717,698 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Sleep Number to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. BidaskClub upgraded Sleep Number from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price objective on shares of Sleep Number to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sleep Number from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Sleep Number in a research report on Friday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.83.

Shares of Sleep Number stock opened at $48.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.30. Sleep Number Corp has a 12 month low of $26.22 and a 12 month high of $49.19.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $411.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.38 million. Sleep Number had a negative return on equity of 178.70% and a net margin of 4.54%. Research analysts expect that Sleep Number Corp will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

About Sleep Number

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. It designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, bases, and bedding accessories under the Sleep Number name. The company also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; and pillows and sheets, as well as other bedding products, including mattresses, box springs, and foundations under the Sleep Number name.

