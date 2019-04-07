APG Asset Management N.V. Lowers Position in BorgWarner Inc. (BWA)

APG Asset Management N.V. reduced its holdings in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 13.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,620 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 17,400 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $3,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of BorgWarner by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,911,540 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $81,776,000 after purchasing an additional 58,400 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in BorgWarner by 2.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 21,712,547 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $928,863,000 after buying an additional 522,490 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 6,985 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 30,980 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 3,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 33.8% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,609 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 2,930 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

BWA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised BorgWarner from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 25th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays set a $36.00 target price on shares of BorgWarner and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of BorgWarner from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.62.

BorgWarner stock opened at $42.15 on Friday. BorgWarner Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.46 and a 52 week high of $54.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The auto parts company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 22.70% and a net margin of 8.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. Research analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 28th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is currently 15.18%.

In related news, VP Joel Wiegert sold 6,000 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.74, for a total value of $232,440.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,420 shares in the company, valued at $1,062,250.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas T. Stallkamp sold 3,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $131,208.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,386. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,784 shares of company stock worth $1,230,456 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engine and Drivetrain. The Engine segment develops and manufactures turbochargers; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

