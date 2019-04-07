APG Asset Management N.V. Has $2.45 Million Stake in Molson Coors Brewing Co (TAP)

APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Molson Coors Brewing were worth $2,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acima Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Molson Coors Brewing during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP purchased a new position in Molson Coors Brewing in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Molson Coors Brewing in the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Molson Coors Brewing by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new position in Molson Coors Brewing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. 76.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on TAP. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Molson Coors Brewing in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Molson Coors Brewing in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Molson Coors Brewing from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Molson Coors Brewing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Molson Coors Brewing from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Molson Coors Brewing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.23.

In related news, CEO Simon Cox sold 9,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total value of $576,372.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 2.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TAP stock opened at $60.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.64. Molson Coors Brewing Co has a twelve month low of $54.17 and a twelve month high of $74.53.

Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE:TAP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. Molson Coors Brewing had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Molson Coors Brewing Co will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. Molson Coors Brewing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.54%.

About Molson Coors Brewing

Molson Coors Brewing Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company sells various products under the Blue Moon, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller Lite, Hamm's, Icehouse, Keystone, Mickey's, Miller64, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, Olde English, Steel Reserve, Grolsch, Hop Valley, Leinenkugel's, Peroni Nastro Azurro, Pilsner Urquell, Revolver, Saint Archer, Sol, Terrapin, Crispin, Smith & Forge, Arnold Palmer Spiked, Henry's Hard, Redd's, and Steel Reserve Alloy Series brands.

