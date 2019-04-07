Antares Pharma (ATRS) Shares Up 5.2%

Shares of Antares Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ATRS) shot up 5.2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $3.04 and last traded at $3.01. 906,542 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 11% from the average session volume of 1,013,284 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.86.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Antares Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 30th. TheStreet raised Antares Pharma from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Raymond James lifted their target price on Antares Pharma from $5.25 to $5.65 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Antares Pharma in a research report on Monday, February 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1.99 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Antares Pharma currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.83.
The stock has a market cap of $483.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.25 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.
In related news, Director Jacques Gonella sold 200,000 shares of Antares Pharma stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.65, for a total transaction of $730,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,385,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,258,345.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATRS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Antares Pharma by 112.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 941,117 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,162,000 after purchasing an additional 497,523 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in Antares Pharma by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 6,487,465 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,798,000 after buying an additional 84,181 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Antares Pharma by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,487,465 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,798,000 after buying an additional 84,181 shares during the period. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Antares Pharma in the third quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Antares Pharma by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 891,286 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,995,000 after buying an additional 132,113 shares in the last quarter. 41.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS)
Antares Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies worldwide. The company's injection products include OTREXUP that comprises of pre-filled methotrexate syringe and VIBEX self-injection system to enable rheumatoid arthritis (RA) and psoriasis patients to self-inject methotrexate at home; and Sumatriptan Injection USP for the acute treatment of migraine and cluster headache in adults.
Featured Article: Rule of 72
Receive News & Ratings for Antares Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antares Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.