Angus Energy (ANGS) Stock Price Up 9.1%

Angus Energy PLC (LON:ANGS) was up 9.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 5.89 ($0.08) and last traded at GBX 5.89 ($0.08). Approximately 1,377,925 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 3,240,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.40 ($0.07).

The stock has a market cap of $25.70 million and a P/E ratio of -6.22.

About Angus Energy (LON:ANGS)

Angus Energy plc, an investment holding company, engages in the development, production, and distribution of hydrocarbons to third parties in the United Kingdom. It owns and operates the Brockham and Lidsey oil fields. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

