Anglo Pacific Group (APF) Now Covered by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Anglo Pacific Group (LON:APF) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Digital Look reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a GBX 226 ($2.95) target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on APF. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating on shares of Anglo Pacific Group in a report on Monday, December 17th. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 225 ($2.94) price objective on shares of Anglo Pacific Group in a research note on Monday, January 21st.

APF stock opened at GBX 176 ($2.30) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $316.92 million and a PE ratio of 11.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.18. Anglo Pacific Group has a 12-month low of GBX 123.50 ($1.61) and a 12-month high of GBX 182 ($2.38).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 1.63 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a yield of 1%. Anglo Pacific Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.44%.

About Anglo Pacific Group

Anglo Pacific Group plc operates as a natural resources royalty company. The company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in securing natural resources royalties by acquisition and through investment in mining and exploration interests in coking and thermal coal, vanadium, gold, uranium, anthracite, nickel-cobalt, chromite, iron ore, copper, and silver.

