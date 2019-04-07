AngioDynamics, Inc. (ANGO) Receives $23.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the five research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.00.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ANGO. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of AngioDynamics from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AngioDynamics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of AngioDynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANGO opened at $22.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.86. AngioDynamics has a 52-week low of $18.11 and a 52-week high of $25.48. The company has a market capitalization of $854.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.81 and a beta of 0.75.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $86.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.30 million. AngioDynamics had a return on equity of 5.41% and a net margin of 1.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that AngioDynamics will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ANGO. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of AngioDynamics by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,918,221 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $119,134,000 after purchasing an additional 158,932 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of AngioDynamics by 1.2% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,120,096 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $67,831,000 after buying an additional 36,796 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 2.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,144,291 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $46,617,000 after buying an additional 42,134 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 2.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,144,291 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $46,617,000 after buying an additional 42,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 90.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,942,611 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $39,105,000 after buying an additional 924,691 shares during the last quarter. 99.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease, vascular access, and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally. The company provides AngioVac venous drainage system that includes venous drainage cannula for the removal of fresh, soft thrombi, or emboli during extracorporeal bypass; and cardiopulmonary bypass circuit for use in procedures during extracorporeal circulatory support.

