Analyzing Allogene Therapeutics (ALLO) and NOVOZYMES A/S/S (NVZMY)

NOVOZYMES A/S/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) and Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Get NOVOZYMES A/S/S alerts:

NOVOZYMES A/S/S pays an annual dividend of $0.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Allogene Therapeutics does not pay a dividend. NOVOZYMES A/S/S pays out 28.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

0.2% of NOVOZYMES A/S/S shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.6% of Allogene Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares NOVOZYMES A/S/S and Allogene Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NOVOZYMES A/S/S $2.28 billion 6.17 $511.29 million $1.75 27.09 Allogene Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A ($6.58) -4.25

NOVOZYMES A/S/S has higher revenue and earnings than Allogene Therapeutics. Allogene Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NOVOZYMES A/S/S, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for NOVOZYMES A/S/S and Allogene Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NOVOZYMES A/S/S 1 1 2 0 2.25 Allogene Therapeutics 0 1 6 0 2.86

Allogene Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $38.20, indicating a potential upside of 36.57%. Given Allogene Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Allogene Therapeutics is more favorable than NOVOZYMES A/S/S.

Profitability

This table compares NOVOZYMES A/S/S and Allogene Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NOVOZYMES A/S/S 22.14% 29.64% 16.60% Allogene Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A

Summary

NOVOZYMES A/S/S beats Allogene Therapeutics on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NOVOZYMES A/S/S

Novozymes A/S produces and sells industrial enzymes and microorganisms worldwide. The company offers agriculture solutions, including crop protection, and animal health and nutrition solutions; fermentation, lignecellulosic hydrolysis, liquefaction, process enhancement, and saccharifaction solutions for bioenergy; baking, beverages, dairy, and protein ingredients for the food and beverage industry; and laundry, dishwashing, hand washing, and cleaning solutions for the household care industry. It also provides wastewater solutions, such as additives, biogas production, industrial bio cleaning, compound removal, odor control, and system start-up solutions; and textile solutions comprising bioscouring, bleach clean-up, desizing, denim finishing and abrasion, and biopolishing solutions. In addition, the company offers forest products that include bleach boosting, deinking, fiber modification, effluent control, pitch and stickies control, and starch modification products; and leather solutions, which comprise biopreparation, degreasing, and re-bating. Further, it provides pharmaceutical solutions, including lipases, immobilized lipases, and proteases for biocatalysis; and rtrypsin for cell culture. Novozymes A/S has a strategic collaboration with Boehringer Ingelheim Animal Health for the research and development, production, marketing, and sale of a portfolio of probiotic products. The company was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Bagsvaerd, Denmark.

About Allogene Therapeutics

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing UCART19, a CAR T cell product candidate targeting CD19, which is in clinical trials in patients with R/R B-cell precursor acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ALLO-501, an allogeneic anti-CD19 CAR T cell product candidate for the treatment of patients with R/R non-Hodgkin lymphoma; ALLO-715, an allogeneic CAR T cell product candidate for the treatment of patients with R/R multiple myeloma; and ALLO-647, an anti-CD52 monoclonal antibody for use as a lymphodepleting agent. It is also developing ALLO-819, an anti-Flt3 product candidate for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; CD70 for the treatment of renal cell cancer; and DLL3 for the treatment of small cell lung cancer. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Receive News & Ratings for NOVOZYMES A/S/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NOVOZYMES A/S/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.