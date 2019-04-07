Analyzing Alector (ALEC) and Cidara Therapeutics (CDTX)

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) and Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cidara Therapeutics and Alector’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cidara Therapeutics N/A N/A -$59.02 million ($2.32) -1.16 Alector $27.51 million 60.23 -$318.18 million ($4.62) -5.21

Cidara Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Alector. Alector is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cidara Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Cidara Therapeutics and Alector’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cidara Therapeutics N/A -90.06% -67.61% Alector N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Cidara Therapeutics and Alector, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cidara Therapeutics 0 0 5 0 3.00 Alector 0 0 6 0 3.00

Cidara Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $11.00, suggesting a potential upside of 307.41%. Alector has a consensus price target of $26.67, suggesting a potential upside of 10.83%. Given Cidara Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Cidara Therapeutics is more favorable than Alector.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

63.6% of Cidara Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.2% of Cidara Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Cidara Therapeutics beats Alector on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cidara Therapeutics Company Profile

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of anti-infectives for the treatment of diseases. Its lead product candidate is rezafungin acetate, a molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of serious invasive fungal infections, including candidemia and invasive candidiasis, fungal infections associated with high mortality rates. It is also developing antibody-drug conjugates for multidrug-resistant bacterial infections that directly kill pathogens and also direct a patient's immune system to attack and eliminate bacterial, fungal, or viral pathogens. The company was formerly known as K2 Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. in June 2014. Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Alector Company Profile

Alector, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapies that harness the immune system to cure neurodegenerative diseases. Its products in Phase I clinical trial include AL001, a humanized recombinant monoclonal antibody for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia; and AL002 for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. The company's preclinical stage products comprise AL101 for the treatment of Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases; and AL003 for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. It also has 10 programs under preclinical research stage. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

