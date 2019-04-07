Analysts Set Western Digital Corp (WDC) PT at $63.33

Shares of Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirty-three analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $63.33.

WDC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $60.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 25th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Western Digital to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target (down from $75.00) on shares of Western Digital in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. Finally, Cascend Securities upgraded shares of Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 22nd.

Get Western Digital alerts:

Shares of Western Digital stock traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $52.04. The company had a trading volume of 4,217,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,001,805. Western Digital has a one year low of $33.83 and a one year high of $92.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.85, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.48.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.18. Western Digital had a return on equity of 28.88% and a net margin of 4.34%. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Western Digital will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. Western Digital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.80%.

In other news, insider Mark P. Long sold 17,623 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $881,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 158,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,937,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WDC. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Western Digital by 9.2% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 15,964 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares during the last quarter. Nexus Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 8.3% in the first quarter. Nexus Investment Management Inc. now owns 273,788 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $13,158,000 after buying an additional 21,050 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the 4th quarter valued at about $112,698,000. Actinver Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 264.9% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 163,397 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $6,041,000 after acquiring an additional 118,624 shares during the last quarter. 85.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Western Digital

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook PCs, security surveillance systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, IoT, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and iNAND embedded flash products, such as multi-chip package solutions.

Recommended Story: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.