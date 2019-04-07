Analysts Set Veeco Instruments Inc. (VECO) PT at $12.00

Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.00.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut Veeco Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Veeco Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, January 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Veeco Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Veeco Instruments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 9th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 148.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,490,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,273,000 after purchasing an additional 890,000 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,003,331 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,435,000 after buying an additional 165,249 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its stake in Veeco Instruments by 10.5% during the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 297,840 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,053,000 after buying an additional 28,400 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Veeco Instruments by 443.6% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 21,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 17,300 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Veeco Instruments by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,426,999 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,574,000 after buying an additional 14,316 shares in the last quarter. 92.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VECO traded up $0.16 on Friday, hitting $12.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 143,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,605. Veeco Instruments has a 12 month low of $6.27 and a 12 month high of $19.50. The company has a market cap of $579.77 million, a PE ratio of -301.75 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 11th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $98.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.95 million. Veeco Instruments had a negative net margin of 75.10% and a negative return on equity of 0.31%. Research analysts forecast that Veeco Instruments will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Veeco Instruments

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor process equipment worldwide. It offers metal organic chemical vapor deposition systems; packaging lithography equipment; precision surface processing systems; laser annealing systems; ion beam etch and deposition systems; molecular beam epitaxy systems; 3D wafer inspection systems; and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems.

