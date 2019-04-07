Analysts Set Saga PLC (SAGA) PT at $139.25

Shares of Saga PLC (LON:SAGA) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 139.25 ($1.82).

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SAGA shares. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Saga in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Saga in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 150 ($1.96) price target on shares of Saga in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Saga from GBX 145 ($1.89) to GBX 140 ($1.83) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. Finally, Investec reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 107 ($1.40) price objective on shares of Saga in a research report on Thursday.

Get Saga alerts:

Shares of LON SAGA opened at GBX 66.50 ($0.87) on Thursday. Saga has a fifty-two week low of GBX 98.15 ($1.28) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 141.20 ($1.85). The company has a market cap of $745.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.87.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Saga’s dividend payout ratio is 0.73%.

Saga Company Profile

Saga plc engages in insurance, travel, personal finance, healthcare, retirement villages, and media businesses in the United Kingdom. The company operates in three segments: Insurance, Travel, and Emerging Businesses and Central Costs. It offers car, caravan, motorhome, breakdown cover, home, landlord, holiday home, home emergency, pet, travel, boat, health, personal accident, and life insurance, as well as accidental death benefit products.

Featured Story: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Receive News & Ratings for Saga Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saga and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.