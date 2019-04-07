Analysts Set Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (PPBI) Price Target at $43.00

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.00.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PPBI. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, December 21st. Finally, FIG Partners reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th.

Get Pacific Premier Bancorp alerts:

PPBI stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $28.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 604,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 513,651. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.45, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a 12 month low of $23.01 and a 12 month high of $43.20.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $122.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.76 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 25.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Pacific Premier Bancorp will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Pacific Premier Bancorp news, Chairman Steven R. Gardner sold 43,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.92, for a total value of $1,302,567.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 234,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,027,609.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PPBI. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 18,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. 82.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Pacific Premier Bancorp

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.