Analysts Set Micro Focus International PLC – (MFGP) Price Target at $27.00

Micro Focus International PLC – (NYSE:MFGP) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.00.

MFGP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Micro Focus International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Micro Focus International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, Citigroup lowered Micro Focus International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Micro Focus International by 549.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 794,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,685,000 after buying an additional 672,292 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Micro Focus International by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 591,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,938,000 after acquiring an additional 27,674 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Micro Focus International by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,123,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,238,000 after acquiring an additional 459,663 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Micro Focus International by 58.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 121,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after acquiring an additional 44,750 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Micro Focus International by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 26,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 3,162 shares during the last quarter. 17.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MFGP traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $25.29. The company had a trading volume of 724,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 645,649. Micro Focus International has a one year low of $14.73 and a one year high of $27.32.

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.5833 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 28th.

Micro Focus International Company Profile

Micro Focus International plc, an infrastructure software company, develops, sells, and supports software products and solutions to small and medium size enterprises. The company offers infrastructure software products that are managed on an investment portfolio. Its product portfolio includes application modernization and connectivity, application delivery management, and IT operations management, as well as security, information management, and Governance.

