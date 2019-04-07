Analysts Set Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina SA (LOMA) PT at $17.10

Shares of Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina SA (NYSE:LOMA) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.10.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. ValuEngine cut Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina by 187.5% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 1,350,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,937,000 after acquiring an additional 880,543 shares during the last quarter. TT International lifted its position in Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. TT International now owns 5,923,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,931,000 after purchasing an additional 809,857 shares during the last quarter. Capital Guardian Trust Co. lifted its position in Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina by 40.6% in the third quarter. Capital Guardian Trust Co. now owns 1,414,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,502,000 after purchasing an additional 408,100 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Inc. CA boosted its stake in shares of Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina by 40.0% during the third quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 1,091,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,648,000 after purchasing an additional 311,800 shares during the period. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina by 336.9% during the third quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 399,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,532,000 after purchasing an additional 308,286 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LOMA stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.89. The company had a trading volume of 228,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 443,406. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.78 and a beta of -0.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina has a 52 week low of $6.36 and a 52 week high of $22.21.

Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina (NYSE:LOMA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $187.10 million during the quarter. Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 21.49%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets cement and its by-products in Argentina and Paraguay. It operates through Cement, Masonry Cement and Lime; Concrete; Railroad; Aggregates; and Others segments. The company offers masonry cement, aggregate, ready-mix concrete, and lime to wholesale distributors, concrete producers, industrial customers, and others for use in the construction.

