Analysts Set Electronic Arts Inc. (EA) Target Price at $112.12

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the thirty ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $112.12.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on EA shares. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $148.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 10th. BidaskClub raised Electronic Arts from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective (down previously from $150.00) on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Friday, December 14th. Wedbush reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Friday, December 21st. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $105.00 price objective on Electronic Arts and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ EA opened at $99.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.99. The firm has a market cap of $29.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.19. Electronic Arts has a 1-year low of $73.91 and a 1-year high of $151.26.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 5th. The game software company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.12. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 23.21% and a net margin of 26.77%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.60) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Electronic Arts will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Chris Bruzzo sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total value of $309,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,271 shares in the company, valued at $3,632,913. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.77, for a total value of $825,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 82,500 shares of company stock worth $8,266,003. 2.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EA. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 12.4% during the first quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 173,190 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $17,700,000 after acquiring an additional 19,042 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 311.8% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 15,299 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after acquiring an additional 11,584 shares during the period. National Investment Services Inc. WI lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 67.9% in the first quarter. National Investment Services Inc. WI now owns 8,706 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $885,000 after acquiring an additional 3,521 shares during the period. FCA Corp TX purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $158,000. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 6,323.8% in the 4th quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 530,800 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $41,885,000 after purchasing an additional 522,537 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

