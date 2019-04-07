Analysts Set eHealth, Inc. (EHTH) Target Price at $71.50

eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $71.50.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded eHealth from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded eHealth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 11th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective (up from $40.00) on shares of eHealth in a report on Thursday, January 24th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of eHealth to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of eHealth from $57.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th.

Shares of EHTH opened at $68.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 158.35 and a beta of 1.38. eHealth has a 52 week low of $15.06 and a 52 week high of $69.13.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.26). eHealth had a return on equity of 3.81% and a net margin of 0.10%. The company had revenue of $134.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.66 million. Analysts expect that eHealth will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

In other eHealth news, CFO Derek N. Yung bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $55.36 per share, with a total value of $110,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,532,720. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Goldberg sold 2,337 shares of eHealth stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $135,546.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EHTH. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in eHealth by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 57,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,198,000 after acquiring an additional 18,576 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of eHealth by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 207,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,984,000 after acquiring an additional 26,419 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of eHealth by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 727,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,941,000 after acquiring an additional 44,820 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of eHealth by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 100,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,852,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of eHealth during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 82.07% of the company’s stock.

eHealth Company Profile

eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its e-commerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

