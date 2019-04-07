Analysts Set Bloom Energy Corp (BE) PT at $21.63

Shares of Bloom Energy Corp (NYSE:BE) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.63.

BE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bloom Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Bloom Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 9th. Raymond James set a $13.00 price objective on Bloom Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Bloom Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.06 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th.

In other Bloom Energy news, COO Susan Seilheimer Brennan sold 22,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.10, for a total value of $277,586.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Eddy Zervigon purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.46 per share, with a total value of $473,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,301,912 shares of company stock worth $16,079,938.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new position in Bloom Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $89,467,000. Vanguard Group Inc purchased a new position in Bloom Energy in the third quarter valued at about $49,811,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Bloom Energy in the third quarter valued at about $49,811,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in Bloom Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,989,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in Bloom Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,369,000. 19.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BE traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $12.65. The stock had a trading volume of 1,113,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,235,260. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.21. Bloom Energy has a 52 week low of $8.88 and a 52 week high of $38.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.84.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $213.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.23 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bloom Energy will post -2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a stationary power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

