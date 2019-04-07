Analysts Set Alstom SA (ALO) PT at $43.14

Alstom SA (EPA:ALO) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €43.14 ($50.16).

Several equities research analysts have commented on ALO shares. UBS Group set a €45.00 ($52.33) price target on shares of Alstom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €43.50 ($50.58) price objective on shares of Alstom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €42.00 ($48.84) price objective on shares of Alstom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Berenberg Bank set a €42.00 ($48.84) target price on shares of Alstom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €39.00 ($45.35) target price on shares of Alstom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 7th.

Alstom has a 52 week low of €25.65 ($29.83) and a 52 week high of €37.37 ($43.45).

Alstom SA develops and markets systems, equipment, and services for the transport sector in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle-East, and Africa. The company offers metros, tramways, tram-trains, suburban trains, regional trains, high-speed trains, and passengers and freight locomotives; and signaling products, such as rail control systems, security and control, trackside, and interlocking products.

