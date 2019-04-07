Analysts Set Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (ALDX) Price Target at $34.40

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.40.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Aldeyra Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Aldeyra Therapeutics from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aldeyra Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Aldeyra Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 10th.

Shares of ALDX traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.00. 248,838 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,577,843. Aldeyra Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $6.75 and a 1 year high of $16.70.

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.04. As a group, research analysts predict that Aldeyra Therapeutics will post -1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jesse I. Treu sold 96,743 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total transaction of $968,397.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 16.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALDX. Prosight Management LP purchased a new position in Aldeyra Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,357,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 160.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 130,015 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after purchasing an additional 80,173 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 947,876 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,081,000 after purchasing an additional 193,707 shares during the period. Stonepine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,001,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 59.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,564,333 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,388,000 after buying an additional 953,022 shares in the last quarter. 65.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Aldeyra Therapeutics

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development of products for inflammation, inborn errors of metabolism, and other diseases in the United States and internationally. It is developing ADX-102, a small molecule designed to trap and allow for the degradation of aldehydes, as well as ADX-103 and ADX-104 novel candidates for the treatment of noninfectious anterior uveitis, allergic conjunctivitis, dry eye syndrome, sjögren-larsson syndrome, and succinic semi-aldehyde dehydrogenase deficiency.

