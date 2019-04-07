Analysts Expect MSA Safety Inc (MSA) to Post $1.11 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that MSA Safety Inc (NYSE:MSA) will announce earnings of $1.11 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for MSA Safety’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.10 and the highest is $1.11. MSA Safety posted earnings per share of $1.01 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MSA Safety will report full-year earnings of $4.81 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.77 to $4.85. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $5.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.21 to $5.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for MSA Safety.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.01. MSA Safety had a return on equity of 27.35% and a net margin of 9.14%. The firm had revenue of $361.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $359.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. MSA Safety’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis.

MSA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MSA Safety from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird downgraded MSA Safety from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $107.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Friday, December 21st. ValuEngine upgraded MSA Safety from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 21st. William Blair began coverage on MSA Safety in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $98.30 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of MSA Safety in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.10.

In other news, insider William M. Lambert sold 24,592 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total transaction of $2,545,272.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,871,969. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director L Edward Shaw, Jr. sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.02, for a total transaction of $5,201,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 467,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,602,096.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in MSA Safety by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 45,382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,278,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in MSA Safety by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,368,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Ffcm LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 329.5% during the fourth quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of MSA Safety during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. 73.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MSA Safety stock opened at $106.72 on Thursday. MSA Safety has a 52 week low of $81.98 and a 52 week high of $110.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.66 and a beta of 1.31.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 15th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. MSA Safety’s payout ratio is currently 33.78%.

MSA Safety Company Profile

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, utilities, and mining industries worldwide. It operates through Americas and International segments. The company's core product offerings include permanently installed fixed gas and flame detection instruments, such as permanently installed gas detection monitoring systems, and flame detectors and open-path infrared gas detectors, as well as replacement components and related services to detect the presence or absence of various gases in the air.

