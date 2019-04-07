Analysts Anticipate CMS Energy Co. (CMS) to Post $0.89 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.89 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for CMS Energy’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.78 and the highest is $0.98. CMS Energy reported earnings of $0.86 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th.

On average, analysts expect that CMS Energy will report full-year earnings of $2.51 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.52. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.67 to $2.69. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for CMS Energy.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 9.56%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CMS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Argus raised their price objective on CMS Energy from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Scotiabank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Friday, December 14th. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Monday, January 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Monday, February 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CMS Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.83.

In related news, SVP Catherine M. Reynolds sold 8,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.02, for a total transaction of $434,074.74. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 129,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,860,204.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMS. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 14,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $709,000 after buying an additional 3,356 shares during the period. Bremer Trust National Association acquired a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 245,012 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,165,000 after acquiring an additional 10,013 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 15,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 4,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

CMS stock traded up $0.54 on Friday, hitting $55.11. The company had a trading volume of 1,657,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,394,746. CMS Energy has a 12-month low of $42.52 and a 12-month high of $56.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.19.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. The segment generates electricity through coal, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

