Analysts Anticipate Callaway Golf Co (ELY) to Announce $0.49 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Callaway Golf Co (NYSE:ELY) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.49 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Callaway Golf’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.47 and the highest is $0.52. Callaway Golf posted earnings of $0.65 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 24.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Callaway Golf will report full-year earnings of $1.00 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.98 to $1.03. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.01 to $1.29. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Callaway Golf.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32). Callaway Golf had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The business had revenue of $181.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.35 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis.

ELY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Callaway Golf in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Compass Point upgraded Callaway Golf from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. Stephens began coverage on Callaway Golf in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Callaway Golf from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Callaway Golf from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Callaway Golf has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.31.

In other news, Director Russell L. Fleischer purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.50 per share, for a total transaction of $77,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,500. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Callaway Golf during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 2,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Callaway Golf in the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 1,376 shares during the period. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Callaway Golf in the 4th quarter valued at about $137,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.92% of the company’s stock.

ELY stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.49. The stock had a trading volume of 1,170,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 891,355. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.04. Callaway Golf has a 1-year low of $14.44 and a 1-year high of $24.67.

About Callaway Golf

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs, golf balls, golf bags, and other golf-related accessories. The company operates through three segments: Golf Clubs; Golf Balls; and Gear, Accessories and Other. The Golf Clubs segment provides golf drivers and fairway woods, hybrids, irons and wedges, putters, packaged sets, and pre-owned golf clubs.

