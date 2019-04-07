Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Trims Position in Chesapeake Lodging Trust (CHSP)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP) by 57.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 49,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 66,581 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Chesapeake Lodging Trust were worth $1,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its stake in shares of Chesapeake Lodging Trust by 757.1% during the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 6,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Lodging Trust by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Lodging Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $242,000. Riverhead Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chesapeake Lodging Trust by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 8,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Lodging Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jeffrey D. Nuechterlein bought 1,500 shares of Chesapeake Lodging Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.11 per share, for a total transaction of $45,165.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 14,654 shares in the company, valued at $441,231.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chesapeake Lodging Trust stock opened at $29.10 on Friday. Chesapeake Lodging Trust has a one year low of $23.68 and a one year high of $33.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.15.

Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $142.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.58 million. Chesapeake Lodging Trust had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 16.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chesapeake Lodging Trust will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. Chesapeake Lodging Trust’s payout ratio is 68.38%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Chesapeake Lodging Trust in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chesapeake Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Chesapeake Lodging Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Chesapeake Lodging Trust in a research note on Monday, February 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chesapeake Lodging Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.00.

Chesapeake Lodging Trust is a self-advised lodging real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investments primarily in upper-upscale hotels in major business and convention markets and, on a selective basis, premium select-service hotels in urban settings or unique locations in the United States.

