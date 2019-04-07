Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Reduces Position in Cenovus Energy Inc (CVE)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Cenovus Energy Inc (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) by 21.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 185,228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 51,157 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cenovus Energy were worth $1,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 52.8% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 11,876 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 4,104 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Cenovus Energy by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,381 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Cenovus Energy by 1,540.0% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 16,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 15,400 shares in the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Cenovus Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $156,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 79.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,630 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 14,464 shares during the period. 77.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cenovus Energy alerts:

Shares of Cenovus Energy stock opened at $9.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.40, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.78. Cenovus Energy Inc has a 52-week low of $6.15 and a 52-week high of $11.47.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.87). Cenovus Energy had a negative net margin of 12.41% and a negative return on equity of 15.71%. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.42) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Cenovus Energy Inc will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.0377 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -8.62%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CVE shares. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “average” rating and set a $13.50 target price on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Monday, January 7th. ValuEngine raised Cenovus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Monday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded Cenovus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.13.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This story was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/07/amundi-pioneer-asset-management-inc-reduces-position-in-cenovus-energy-inc-cve.html.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada and the United States. The company's Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta. This segment's bitumen assets include Foster Creek, Christina Lake, and Narrows Lake, as well as other projects in the early stages of development, such as Telephone Lake.

See Also: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.