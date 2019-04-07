Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Acquires 19,564 Shares of Mattel Inc (MAT)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mattel Inc (NASDAQ:MAT) by 15.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 149,798 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,564 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Mattel were worth $1,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Mattel by 906.5% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 373,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 336,550 shares in the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its stake in Mattel by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Ffcm LLC raised its stake in Mattel by 149.7% during the 4th quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 7,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 4,678 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA purchased a new stake in shares of Mattel in the third quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new stake in shares of Mattel in the fourth quarter valued at $88,000.

Get Mattel alerts:

In other Mattel news, Director Michael J. Dolan acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.96 per share, for a total transaction of $418,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 130,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,827,643.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ynon Kreiz acquired 71,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.02 per share, with a total value of $1,001,378.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,001,378.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 129,425 shares of company stock valued at $1,807,179 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MAT opened at $13.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.26. Mattel Inc has a 1 year low of $9.09 and a 1 year high of $17.98. The firm has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.89 and a beta of 1.46.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.15. Mattel had a negative return on equity of 43.47% and a negative net margin of 11.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.72) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Mattel Inc will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MAT shares. ValuEngine upgraded Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Mattel in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. BidaskClub upgraded Mattel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their target price on Mattel to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.46.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright legislation. The legal version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/07/amundi-pioneer-asset-management-inc-acquires-19564-shares-of-mattel-inc-mat.html.

About Mattel

Mattel, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of toy products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: North America, International, and American Girl. It offers Mattel Girls & Boys branded products, including Barbie dolls and accessories, Monster High, DC Super Hero Girls, Enchantimals, Polly Pocket, Hot Wheels and Matchbox vehicles and play sets, CARS, DC Comics, WWE Wrestling, Minecraft, Toy Story, and games and puzzles.

Recommended Story: How to track put option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mattel Inc (NASDAQ:MAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Mattel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mattel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.