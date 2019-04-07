Amon Reaches Market Cap of $234,359.00 (AMN)

Amon (CURRENCY:AMN) traded 7.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 7th. Amon has a market cap of $234,359.00 and $1,692.00 worth of Amon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Amon token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Bancor Network and Cryptopia. During the last week, Amon has traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00006904 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.79 or 0.00353640 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00002535 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00018948 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000543 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $87.58 or 0.01648553 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.22 or 0.00248869 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00005723 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0546 or 0.00001027 BTC.

Amon Token Profile

Amon’s genesis date was April 13th, 2018. Amon’s total supply is 1,209,963,685 tokens and its circulating supply is 471,804,857 tokens. Amon’s official message board is medium.com/@amontech . Amon’s official Twitter account is @amonwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Amon is amon.tech

Amon Token Trading

Amon can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bancor Network and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Amon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Amon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

