Amino Technologies (AMO) Stock Price Down 11.4%

Amino Technologies Plc (LON:AMO) shares dropped 11.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 79.50 ($1.04) and last traded at GBX 82 ($1.07). Approximately 140,173 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 37% from the average daily volume of 102,314 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 92.50 ($1.21).

Separately, FinnCap reissued a “corporate” rating on shares of Amino Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 5th.

The stock has a market cap of $59.72 million and a PE ratio of 7.32.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be issued a dividend of GBX 5.64 ($0.07) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This is a boost from Amino Technologies’s previous dividend of $1.68. Amino Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.63%.

About Amino Technologies (LON:AMO)

Amino Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops Internet Protocol television (IPTV) software technologies and hardware platforms worldwide. The company's products enable the delivery of digital programming and interactivity over IP networks. It provides ENABLE, a virtual STB software that solves the legacy problems of operators to launch modern, virtualized, consumer-centric UX, and video services.

