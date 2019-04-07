Amigo (AMGO) Shares Up 10.2%

Amigo Holdings PLC (LON:AMGO)’s share price shot up 10.2% on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 217 ($2.84) and last traded at GBX 217 ($2.84). 121,448 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of ∞ from the average session volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 197 ($2.57).

AMGO has been the topic of several research reports. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Amigo in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Amigo from GBX 345 ($4.51) to GBX 330 ($4.31) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 240 ($3.14) price target on shares of Amigo in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of Amigo from GBX 280 ($3.66) to GBX 260 ($3.40) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 330 ($4.31) price objective on shares of Amigo in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amigo has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 298.57 ($3.90).

The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 215.02, a current ratio of 18.50 and a quick ratio of 18.46.

Amigo Holdings PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides guarantor loans to individuals in the United Kingdom. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in Bournemouth, the United Kingdom. Amigo Holdings PLC is a subsidiary of Richmond Group Limited.

