American International Group Inc. Takes $108,000 Position in Garrett Motion Inc (GTX)

American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Garrett Motion Inc (NYSE:GTX) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Garrett Motion during the fourth quarter worth $89,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of Garrett Motion in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in Garrett Motion in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in Garrett Motion in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Garrett Motion in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Garrett Motion from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Garrett Motion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Barclays set a $14.00 price target on shares of Garrett Motion and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 4th. Desjardins lowered shares of Garrett Motion to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Garrett Motion in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Shares of Garrett Motion stock opened at $16.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion and a PE ratio of 4.03. Garrett Motion Inc has a 12 month low of $11.01 and a 12 month high of $22.00.

Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $799.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $781.48 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Garrett Motion Inc will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

Garrett Motion Company Profile

Garrett Motion Inc designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharger and electric boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers and the aftermarket worldwide. The company offers light vehicle gasoline and diesel, and commercial vehicle turbochargers. Its integrated vehicle health management tools detect intermittent faults and anomalies to provide understanding of the real-time health of a vehicle system.

