American International Group Inc. Purchases Shares of 6,632 Arcosa Inc (ACA)

American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Arcosa Inc (NYSE:ACA) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 6,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in Arcosa during the fourth quarter worth about $592,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arcosa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,064,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Arcosa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $507,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arcosa during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Finally, CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arcosa during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Valueact Capital Master Fund, sold 1,395,000 shares of Arcosa stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.02, for a total value of $46,062,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of ACA stock opened at $31.30 on Friday. Arcosa Inc has a 1-year low of $21.00 and a 1-year high of $35.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $374.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $358.55 million. Arcosa’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Arcosa Inc will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Arcosa’s payout ratio is currently 10.99%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ACA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. DA Davidson began coverage on Arcosa in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.74 target price for the company. Stephens started coverage on Arcosa in a research report on Monday, March 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. ValuEngine raised Arcosa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Arcosa in a research note on Monday, March 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.15.

Arcosa, Inc manufactures and sells infrastructure-related products and services for the construction, energy, and transportation markets. It operates through three segments: Construction Products Group, Energy Equipment Group, and Transportation Products Group. The Construction Products Group segment offers lightweight and natural construction aggregates, and trench shields and shoring products that are used in construction landscape, including commercial, industrial, road and bridge, and underground construction.

