American International Group Inc. Purchases 9,411 Shares of Uranium Energy Corp. (UEC)

American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 114,690 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 9,411 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Uranium Energy were worth $143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UEC. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in shares of Uranium Energy by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 6,530,374 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,232,000 after acquiring an additional 43,154 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Uranium Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its holdings in Uranium Energy by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 1,081,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 77,071 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Uranium Energy by 2.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,125,065 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,416,000 after purchasing an additional 290,119 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Uranium Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $131,000.

Several research firms have weighed in on UEC. HC Wainwright set a $4.00 target price on shares of Uranium Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Uranium Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 18th.

NYSEAMERICAN UEC opened at $1.49 on Friday. Uranium Energy Corp. has a one year low of $1.12 and a one year high of $1.89.

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01.

About Uranium Energy

Uranium Energy Corp. engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Burke Hollow, Goliad, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Slick Rock project in Colorado; Diabase project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto Paraná titanium projects in Paraguay.

