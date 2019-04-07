American International Group Inc. Has $219,000 Holdings in Alkermes Plc (ALKS)

American International Group Inc. lessened its stake in Alkermes Plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 410 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Alkermes were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ALKS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,224,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,231,000 after purchasing an additional 196,776 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in Alkermes by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 13,224,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,231,000 after buying an additional 196,776 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Alkermes by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,075,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,341,000 after buying an additional 108,852 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Alkermes by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,250,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,427,000 after buying an additional 54,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Alkermes by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,546,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,602,000 after buying an additional 76,621 shares in the last quarter. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alkermes alerts:

In other news, SVP Michael J. Landine sold 20,000 shares of Alkermes stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.07, for a total value of $641,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 205,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,578,262.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul J. Mitchell sold 1,000 shares of Alkermes stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.64, for a total value of $36,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $293,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 158,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,251,200 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.51% of the company’s stock.

ALKS opened at $37.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -530.86 and a beta of 1.83. Alkermes Plc has a twelve month low of $27.54 and a twelve month high of $51.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.63.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 14th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.39. Alkermes had a negative return on equity of 0.49% and a negative net margin of 12.73%. The company had revenue of $316.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. Alkermes’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alkermes Plc will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ALKS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Alkermes from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Alkermes in a research note on Friday, December 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Goldman Sachs Group cut Alkermes from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. ValuEngine cut Alkermes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alkermes in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.92.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “American International Group Inc. Has $219,000 Holdings in Alkermes Plc (ALKS)” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/07/american-international-group-inc-has-219000-holdings-in-alkermes-plc-alks.html.

About Alkermes

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company's marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil), an extended-release intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA for treating schizophrenia; and AMPYRA (dalfampridine)/FAMPYRA (fampridine) to enhance walking in adults with multiple sclerosis (MS) who have walking disability.

Recommended Story: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alkermes Plc (NASDAQ:ALKS).

Receive News & Ratings for Alkermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.