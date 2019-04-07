American International Group Inc (AIG) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $56.30.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of American International Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of American International Group in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of American International Group in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Argus cut shares of American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. Finally, Compass Point began coverage on American International Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of American International Group stock traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $45.05. The company had a trading volume of 4,063,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,269,981. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.50, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.37. American International Group has a one year low of $36.16 and a one year high of $56.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 13th. The insurance provider reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($1.10). The company had revenue of $12.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.13 billion. American International Group had a negative net margin of 0.01% and a positive return on equity of 1.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that American International Group will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American International Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the insurance provider to repurchase up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.40%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new position in American International Group in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. CNB Bank purchased a new position in shares of American International Group in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of American International Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of American International Group by 92.7% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stamos Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of American International Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, crop, and marine insurance.

