American Century Companies Inc. Has $20.20 Million Stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (WBA)

American Century Companies Inc. cut its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 43.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 295,622 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 226,269 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $20,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WBA. Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 6,142 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,500 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 1,501 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,651 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,124 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 63.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WBA shares. Pivotal Research cut their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group lowered their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $60.00 to $49.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Sunday, March 31st. Barclays cut their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $78.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Walgreens Boots Alliance presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.50.

NASDAQ WBA opened at $54.69 on Friday. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a 12 month low of $53.85 and a 12 month high of $86.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $34.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.57 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 22.00% and a net margin of 3.77%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 15th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 14th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is presently 29.24%.

In other news, COO Ornella Barra bought 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $54.56 per share, with a total value of $982,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 26,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,441,748. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 15.73% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This story was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/07/american-century-companies-inc-has-20-20-million-stake-in-walgreens-boots-alliance-inc-wba.html.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

Read More: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA).

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.