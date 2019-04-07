American Century Companies Inc. Boosts Position in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (HTH)

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) by 26.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,280,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 266,780 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Hilltop were worth $22,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 39.6% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 51,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 14,460 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Hilltop during the 3rd quarter worth about $231,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Hilltop by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,832,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,822,000 after purchasing an additional 162,562 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Hilltop during the 3rd quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hilltop by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 176,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,541,000 after purchasing an additional 5,459 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.21% of the company’s stock.

In other Hilltop news, CEO Alan B. White sold 69,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.36, for a total value of $1,336,401.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 214,150 shares in the company, valued at $4,145,944. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alan B. White sold 8,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.40, for a total value of $167,945.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 214,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,154,510. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HTH. Compass Point restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.50 price target (down from $25.00) on shares of Hilltop in a report on Monday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hilltop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. ValuEngine lowered Hilltop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. Stephens restated a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Hilltop in a research note on Friday, January 25th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded Hilltop from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hilltop currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.38.

Shares of HTH stock opened at $19.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.43 and a 1 year high of $24.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 0.83.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $356.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.43 million. Hilltop had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 7.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

Hilltop Company Profile

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates in four segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

