American Century Companies Inc. Acquires 50,263 Shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (BEN)

American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 836,196 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,263 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.16% of Franklin Resources worth $24,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BEN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 17.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,666,942 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $993,402,000 after buying an additional 4,764,162 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in Franklin Resources by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 32,666,942 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $993,402,000 after acquiring an additional 4,764,162 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Franklin Resources by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,139,023 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $686,304,000 after acquiring an additional 646,242 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 9,396,639 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $278,704,000 after acquiring an additional 434,347 shares during the period. Finally, Kiltearn Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Kiltearn Partners LLP now owns 8,460,294 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $250,932,000 after acquiring an additional 370,500 shares during the period. 49.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BEN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Franklin Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Franklin Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “hold” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Franklin Resources in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Franklin Resources in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.40.

Shares of NYSE BEN opened at $34.88 on Friday. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.34 and a fifty-two week high of $34.94. The company has a quick ratio of 3.93, a current ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $17.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.18.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The closed-end fund reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.10). Franklin Resources had a net margin of 26.55% and a return on equity of 15.01%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is currently 32.60%.

In related news, EVP Craig Steven Tyle sold 10,663 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.82, for a total value of $349,959.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 22.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

