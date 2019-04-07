America First Multifamily Investors (ATAX) Lowered to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ:ATAX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of America First Multifamily Investors from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of America First Multifamily Investors from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.25.

Get America First Multifamily Investors alerts:

America First Multifamily Investors stock opened at $6.81 on Wednesday. America First Multifamily Investors has a 1 year low of $5.17 and a 1 year high of $6.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $411.50 million, a P/E ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 3.05.

America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ:ATAX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.16. America First Multifamily Investors had a net margin of 49.69% and a return on equity of 13.85%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.34%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of America First Multifamily Investors by 7.7% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 180,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 12,881 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in America First Multifamily Investors by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 213,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 24,227 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in America First Multifamily Investors by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 183,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 16,360 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in America First Multifamily Investors by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 14,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 4,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in America First Multifamily Investors during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. 7.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About America First Multifamily Investors

America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. acquires, holds, sells, and deals in a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds (MRBs) that are issued to provide construction or permanent financing for multifamily and student housing, and residential and commercial properties. It operates through four segments: Mortgage Revenue Bond Investments, MF Properties, Public housing Capital Fund Trust, and Other Investments.

Further Reading: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for America First Multifamily Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for America First Multifamily Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.