Ambarella Inc (AMBA) Receives $46.63 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Ambarella Inc (NASDAQ:AMBA) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.63.

AMBA has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ambarella from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ambarella from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 31st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ambarella from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ambarella from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ambarella in a report on Wednesday, March 6th.

In other Ambarella news, VP Yun-Lung Chen sold 6,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.28, for a total value of $260,889.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,135,654.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total transaction of $43,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $888,112.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,886 shares of company stock valued at $936,308 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.84% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Ambarella by 2.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 125,009 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,827,000 after buying an additional 3,155 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Ambarella by 129.9% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,795 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 9,490 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Ambarella by 44.2% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 34,259 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Ambarella by 4,210.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 324,481 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,550,000 after purchasing an additional 316,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Ambarella by 2.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,690,551 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $65,392,000 after purchasing an additional 41,782 shares in the last quarter. 74.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMBA stock opened at $44.88 on Thursday. Ambarella has a fifty-two week low of $30.00 and a fifty-two week high of $55.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -39.72 and a beta of 1.05.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.10. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 8.46% and a negative net margin of 13.37%. On average, research analysts forecast that Ambarella will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor processing solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD), video capture, analysis, sharing, and display worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, computer vision functionality, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

