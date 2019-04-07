Amalgamated Bank Sells 212 Shares of Oshkosh Corp (OSK)

Amalgamated Bank lowered its position in shares of Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 212 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $876,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Oshkosh by 2.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 892,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,557,000 after purchasing an additional 22,252 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Oshkosh by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,216,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,083,000 after purchasing an additional 652,069 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,563,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,414,000 after buying an additional 670,251 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 21,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,560,000 after buying an additional 5,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 357.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 5,937 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OSK opened at $79.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of 12.47, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.99. Oshkosh Corp has a 12 month low of $51.42 and a 12 month high of $82.48.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 21.83% and a net margin of 6.62%. Oshkosh’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. Analysts expect that Oshkosh Corp will post 7.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP John J. Bryant sold 4,819 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.85, for a total value of $375,159.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,309 shares in the company, valued at $491,155.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Ignacio A. Cortina sold 5,000 shares of Oshkosh stock in a transaction on Friday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total value of $373,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 85,928 shares of company stock worth $6,771,979 in the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on OSK shares. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $66.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Oshkosh in a report on Monday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 10th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.83.

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

