Amalgamated Bank Sells 183 Shares of Lear Co. (LEA)

Amalgamated Bank decreased its holdings in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,316 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 183 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Lear were worth $899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LEA. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. raised its position in Lear by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. now owns 1,250 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in Lear by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,309 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Lear by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,327 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lear by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,257 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lear by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 4,578 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LEA shares. Buckingham Research raised shares of Lear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 7th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Lear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Lear in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Lear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $164.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 price objective (up from $163.00) on shares of Lear in a research report on Monday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.13.

In related news, VP Shari L. Burgess sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.00, for a total value of $546,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Terrence B. Larkin sold 18,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.28, for a total value of $2,947,990.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $427,330.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:LEA opened at $150.07 on Friday. Lear Co. has a 12 month low of $114.45 and a 12 month high of $206.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.32.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 25th. The auto parts company reported $4.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.96 by $0.09. Lear had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 27.12%. The firm had revenue of $4.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.38 earnings per share. Lear’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Lear Co. will post 17.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 28th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. This is a boost from Lear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Lear’s payout ratio is 16.47%.

Lear announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 7th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the auto parts company to purchase up to 15.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment offers leather and fabric products, seat trim covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks and foams, seat structures and mechanisms, and headrests for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles; and heating and cooling systems.

